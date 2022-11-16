KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

November 15, 2022 6:03PM PST
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay.

