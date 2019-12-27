Don Imus Has Died At The Age Of 79
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: *EXCLUSIVE* Radio personality Don Imus speaks at the 2010 AFTRA AMEE Awards at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on February 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for AFTRA)
(New York, NY) — New York radio legend Don Imus is dead at the age of 79. He died this morning at a hospital in College Station, Texas. He had been on New York City radio for nearly 50 years and retired in 2018. He launched his show on WNBC and moved over to sports talk radio WFAN. In 2007, Imus came under fire for using disparaging remarks when describing the Rutgers women’s basketball team. His wife and son were at his side when he passed away. The family will be holding a private service.