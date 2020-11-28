Domestic Disturbance Call Ends In Officer Involved Shooting, Man Killed
Friday evening around 8 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a gun at a house on SE Wilsonville road near SW Edminston Road just outside Wilsonville.
According to authorities, a woman called 911 to report her husband was armed with a handgun which police say he allegedly fired before their arrival.
She said he was threatening to kill her and himself.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, “The armed husband confronted them on the property, refusing to comply with verbal commands to surrender and law-enforcement attempts to de-escalate. During the ensuing interactions, police shot him. He died shortly after, while police were attempting lifesaving efforts.”
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office said, “The four deputies, two CCSO sergeants and police officer are now on paid administrative leave — standard practice following an officer-involved shooting.”
As of now the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the man or the officers and deputies involved.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.