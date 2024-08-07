Dogs Being Trained to Serve and Protect

Working Dogs Oregon is an organization that trains dogs for law enforcement. There are patrol and enforcement dogs, and also comfort dogs.

Darin Campbell runs Working Dogs Oregon. He and his wife train K’9’s for law enforcement, then they give those dogs away, at no cost. We talked to Darin about Burt, the dog that was recently given to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. He also brought two new dogs that he’s working with that he plans to donate. Alpha Media is very “pro-dog”, as a matter of fact our company mascot is a dog! Some of the staff, Dylan from LIVE 95.5 , Brynn from our sales and marketing department, and Joanna from the front office got to spend some time with Brooke and Sam. You can hear more about Working Dogs Oregon here: