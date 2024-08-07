KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Dogs Being Trained to Serve and Protect

August 7, 2024 8:51AM PDT
photo by Veronica Carter

Working Dogs Oregon is an organization that trains dogs for law enforcement.  There are patrol and enforcement dogs, and also comfort dogs.

Darin Campbell runs Working Dogs Oregon. He and his wife train K’9’s for law enforcement, then they give those dogs away, at no cost.  We talked to Darin about Burt, the dog that was recently given to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.  He also brought two new dogs that he’s working with that he plans to donate.   Alpha Media is very “pro-dog”, as a matter of fact our company mascot is a dog!  Some of the staff,  Dylan from LIVE 95.5 , Brynn from our sales and marketing department, and Joanna from the front office got to spend some time with Brooke and Sam.  You can hear more about Working Dogs Oregon here:

 

Serenity Sam (photo by Veronica Carter)
Darin Campbell with Brooke (photo by Veronica Carter)
Alpha staffers Brynn Masters and Dylan Salisbury from LIVE 95.5 (photo by Veronica Carter

 

Alpha Media staffer Joanna with Brooke (photo by Veronica Carter)

