Oregon City, Or. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a guy it calls the Doggie Door Bandit. It says the burglary suspect was caught on camera April 2nd entering a Clackamas home through a doggie door. He covered the surveillance camera with a blanket once he got inside. He took off with electronics and jewelry.

The suspect is described as an African American male, between 18 and 25 years of age, medium build. He was wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt with NBA written in white letters on the chest. He was also wearing light grey sweats, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949. Watch video of the burglary here.