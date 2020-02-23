Dog Trapped Inside Burning Home Rescued By Firefighters
Vancouver, Wash. – A dog was rescued from a burning home in Vancouver. The fire broke out Saturday morning around 9am on Northeast 87th Street. Crews found fire and smoke at the smaller two-story home when they arrived. No one was inside and no one was hurt. But a dog was found trapped behind a bedroom door, and rescued by firefighters. He’s reportedly in good health and will be fine. He was taken to a neighbor’s house. No word on a cause of the fire yet. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Pete Adams of Vancouver Fire.
At 08:59 on 2-22-2020 the Vancouver Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire with people inside at 11020 NE 87th St. in Vancouver, WA. Within five minutes Vancouver Fire Engine 4 arrived to find a 2 story house on fire. Engine 4 quickly attacked the flames as additional arriving units aggressively searched the structure. No people where home. However, a dog was found and carried from the burning house and given to a neighbor. A total of 25 personnel on scene from Vancouver Fire had the fire under control nineteen minutes later. The fire is currently under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshalls office.