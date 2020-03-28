Dog Shot and Killed in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A horrific crime played out in a North Portland neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Police say a German Shepherd puppy was shot and killed as it was being walked by its caretaker.
The shooter opened fired from a white sedan at North Chautauqua and Willis Boulevard around 3:30pm and took off.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the incident might be related to a shooting with a pellet gun last week as the shooter was in a similar vehicle.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is asking for help to identify the shooter and any surveillance photos or videos of the shooting.