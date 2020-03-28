      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Dog Shot and Killed in North Portland

Mar 27, 2020 @ 11:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A horrific crime played out in a North Portland neighborhood on Friday afternoon.  Police say a German Shepherd puppy was shot and killed as it was being walked by its caretaker.

The shooter opened fired from a white sedan at North Chautauqua and Willis Boulevard around 3:30pm and took off.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the incident might be related to a shooting with a pellet gun last week as the shooter was in a similar vehicle.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is asking for help to identify the shooter and any surveillance photos or videos of the shooting.

TAGS
animal dog pet Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro