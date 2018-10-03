Dog Poop and Noise

The Long & Short of it, KXL

Hey, Portland! Pick up your dog poop and stop getting drunk in public.

However, keep doin’ what you’re doin’ in other areas.

Out of two dozen major cities in the US, Portland ranks number 23. That means your neighbors are pretty well behaved.

Digital Third Coast surveyed 2,500 people living in two dozen cities across the U.S. The goal? Find out how Americans feel about their neighbors. The analysis covers all kinds of frustrations, 36 common annoyances, and the touchy subject of confrontation.

Portland ranks super high for dog poop, smoke from pot and cigarettes, and public intoxication. But we rank really low for most other annoyances.

The top complaint from neighbors? Noise. Voices, music, parties, furniture moving, etc.

It’s a good reminder, respect your neighbor. You can read all the stats here.