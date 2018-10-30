Dog killed in Beaverton house fire

BEAVERTON, OR. Firefighters were dealing with heavy rain and hail while battling a house fire in Beaverton. The fire broke out Monday shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a two-story home on Southwest Lombard Avenue near 5th Street. It took crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Lake Oswego Fire a little more than a half hour to get the fire under control. All the residents made it out safely, but one dog died in the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Photo courtesy of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.