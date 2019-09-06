Dog Dies After Shooting In Beaverton
Beaverton, Ore. – A dog was shot and killed in Beaverton this morning. Sgt. Kevin McDonald with Beaverton police says this happened near a trailer on Argus Road at 139th. He doesn’t think the dog was killed on purpose.
It’s not clear yet as to why whoever fired the gun, shot at the trailer or if that person even knew anyone was inside. Police are continuing their investigation.
At 4:52 a.m. Beaverton Police officers responded to the 13800 block of SW Hargis Road regarding multiple neighbors hearing gun shots.
Beaverton Police officers arrived and found a motorhome trailer had been shot numerous times. At least one person and a dog were inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting. The dog was injured and died. The motorhome is potentially associated with a home on SW Hargis.
Beaverton Police detectives are on scene and the investigation is on-going. The suspect/s are unknown and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 and speak to a Beaverton Police officer. Beaverton Police detectives do not believe there is continued risk to the public regarding this incident.