Does the pot industry have any responsibility to curb the $1B in illegal exports from Oregon?
Jan 21, 2019

Created by the industry to gather & discuss the most pressing issues facing the maturing market. Attendees learn from thought-leaders how to address high value issues, and connect with a carefully curated network of cannabis and ancillary businesses. The 2019 conference will focus on the Future of the Cannabis Industry. Lars raises some concern with the illegal exports occurring in this industry. Lars speaks with Mary Lou Burton  & Miranda Weigler from the Cannabis Collaborative Conference about this topic. Listen below.

