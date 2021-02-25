      Weather Alert

Does Silicon Valley Have Too Much Sway At The Pentagon

Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:53am

With computers running nearly every piece of hardware, weaponry and equipment used by US armed forces, America’s liberal “Big Tech” companies have an unparalleled amount of input when it comes to how the country can defend itself.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Eric Felten, a reporter with Real Clear Investigations who did an amazing piece on the problem we face from the “Digital-Industrial Complex” you can read his piece HERE

Listen to the interview below:

 

The post Does Silicon Valley Have Too Much Sway At The Pentagon appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Nearly All Power Restored From Storm-Related Outages
How is Sheila Jackson-Lee pushing to trample your 2nd amendment rights?
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Man Shot & Killed In Aloha
Man Charged With Killing Two With A Sword