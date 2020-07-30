Does marking a food “Non-GMO” make us better off or more healthy?
Lars brings on Andrew Gunther, Executive Director of A Greener World a company that certifies official “Non-GMO” foods to discuss whether or not Non-GMO foods are more healthy. According to Gunther, “As public concern for the labeling of GMOs (genetically modified organisms, also known as GE, or genetically engineered) continues to grow, the market for non-GMO products is surging 17% annually and expected to reach 1.1 billion USD by 2023.” Listen below for more.
