      Weather Alert

Does Joe Biden’s Call For Unity Extend To China Virus Relief?

Feb 6, 2021 @ 11:47am

Coming out of the gate Joe Biden called for unity in America, but how willing is he to work with the GOP when it comes to the multi-trillion dollar China Virus relief packages we need as a country?

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Veronique de Rugy, who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University to get insight into how things are progressing.

Listen to the interview below:

 

The post Does Joe Biden’s Call For Unity Extend To China Virus Relief? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
New Decriminalization Of Drugs Law In Effect Today
Man Accused Of Shooting Down Into Blue Heron Mill From Oregon City Promenade
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Car stolen with children inside in Hazel Dell, left several blocks away
Vancouver teen arrested days after police found a dead person in parked car