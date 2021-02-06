Does Joe Biden’s Call For Unity Extend To China Virus Relief?
Coming out of the gate Joe Biden called for unity in America, but how willing is he to work with the GOP when it comes to the multi-trillion dollar China Virus relief packages we need as a country?
To discuss this, Lars spoke with Veronique de Rugy, who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University to get insight into how things are progressing.
Listen to the interview below:
