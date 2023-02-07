Does Biden deserve an economy victory lap during his State Of The Union?

In his State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to tout his handling of the economy, citing favorable indicators like low unemployment and strong GDP growth. Despite these positive signs, the reality of the US economy is nuanced. Inflation rates remain at a four-decade high, leading the Federal Reserve to take action by raising rates multiple times, as they strive to maintain stability and avoid an economic downturn. Is the victory lap on the US economy Biden plans to take during the State Of The Union well deserved? For more information, Lars speaks with Akash Chougule, the Vice President of Americans for Prosperity.