Does a High School Football Coach have the 1st Amendment right to say a prayer after games?
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that, at this time, it is not going to review the appeal in the case Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, in which attorneys for First Liberty Institute and Kirkland & Ellis LLP represent Coach Joe Kennedy. “The Supreme Court seems to understand that banning all coaches from praying just because they can be seen is wrong and contradicts the Constitution,” said Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty. Lars speaks with  Mike Berry from First Liberty Institute on this topic. Listen below.

