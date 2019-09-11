Doctors Who Treated Oregon Vaper Who Died Talk About The Case
Portland, Or. – Two Oregon doctors who treated a patient whose death may be tied to vaping are talking about the case. In an exclusive interview with The Oregonian, Dr. Jason Wells at The Oregon Clinic says the patient was healthy and vaped THC oil for chronic pain. The case started as shortness of breath and advanced to lung failure. He says they hooked the patient up to a lung machine for three weeks “trying to figure out a cause and the only thing that ever came back was the use of THC and vaping and all other possible causes were essentially ruled out.”
The Oregonian says the patient died after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Wells and Dr David Hotchkin says they are speaking out to warn people against the use of e-cigarettes.