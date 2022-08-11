Doctor Accused In Kidnapping For Hire Plot Agrees to Plea Deal

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane medical doctor accused of hiring someone on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife has pleaded guilty to two counts of “threats in interstate commerce” as part of a plea deal.
KREM-TV reports Ronald Ilg originally pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping in May 2021.
He changed his plea to guilty in relation to two counts of threats in interstate commerce on Wednesday.
Charges of cyberstalking, attempted kidnapping, damage to a computer and witness tampering were dropped.
He has been a licensed physician in Washington state since 2003.
Ilg denied to the FBI the allegations that he tried to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife.