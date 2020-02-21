Do You Recognize This Serial Thief Suspect?
Vancouver, Wash. – Vancouver police need your help to catch a serial thief suspect. They say this guy has robbed at least 14 businesses so far, all across the metro area. He’s targeting perfume products at retail stores. He’s described as a lighter-skinned black man in his 20’s, with a slim build and goatee facial hair. Call police if you recognize him.
Read more from Vancouver Police Dept.
Vancouver Police Department and other local Law Enforcement Agencies are investigating a string of theft and robbery incidents at retail store locations in the Portland and Vancouver metro area.
The suspect is focusing on a specific retail store chain, targeting fragrance merchandise. There are (14) incidents so far involving the same suspect that occurred in our metro area in cities including but not limited to Vancouver (WA), Gresham, Portland, and Hillsboro.
The suspect (pictured) appears to be an adult African-American male in his twenties, slim to medium physical build, goatee, and medium to light complexion.
The suspect’s actions have been escalating and he has threatened victim store employees at least twice during the (14) mentioned incidents.
Investigators are requesting public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect. Citizens providing information CAN remain anonymous if they wish.
Citizens with information please leave a voice mail / text message at 360-518-4101 or contact Vancouver Police Department’s West Precinct at 360-487-7355 (during business hours only).