Do You Plan To Take A Covid-19 Vaccine When One Is Available?

Sep 23, 2020 @ 9:12am

Johnson & Johnson is moving into the final trial phase for its single-dose coronavirus vaccine – not just here, but around the globe.

The massive Phase 3 trial tests will involve 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and South Africa.  Preliminary results won’t be available for at least two months.

This is the fourth U.S. vaccine to enter the Phase 3 trials, joining efforts by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

 

