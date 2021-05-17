Do We Really Need To Wear Masks?
With the CDC changing their mask guidelines a lot of the country is left questioning if it’s okay, or should those guidelines have come even sooner?
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Allan Stevo, a political contributor to several news outlets and author of the book “Face Masks In One Lesson” (Out Now) who says that people could realistically abandon the use of masks altogether.
You can learn more from Alan by visiting his website realstevo.com
Listen Below:
