      Weather Alert

Do The Democrat’s Reasons For Supreme Court Packing Even Hold Water?

Apr 26, 2021 @ 12:56pm

Since the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, there has been a push from the left to add more seats to the court (AKA Packing) in order to “balance out” the court. They’ve come across with a plethora of rationalizations as to why it should happen, but are their excuses founded in fact?

To talk about this further, Lars spoke with Thomas Jipping, who is the Deputy Director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and a Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation. Thomas points out the case the Democrats are building for packing the court doesn’t really hold water.

Listen Below:

 

The post Do The Democrat’s Reasons For Supreme Court Packing Even Hold Water? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Charges In George Floyd's Murder
Washington County Moved To High Risk For COVID-19
Portland Garment Factory Fire Was Arson
Police Dispatch Audio Reveals More About Deadly Lents Shooting
City Of Auburn, Washington Passes Trespass Ordinance For Houseless People Who Refuse Help