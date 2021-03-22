      Weather Alert

Do People Have To Be Perfect To Avoid The Wrath Of Cancel Culture?

Mar 21, 2021 @ 9:59pm

The world we live in is one where the slightest online misstep, even one that is misinterpreted, or from a tweet or post from a decade ago can mean the end of your career. So has America’s “cancel culture” demanded that anyone in the public eye become perfect or else risk feeling the wrath of the trolls and keyboard cowboys?

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress Bill Barr.

Listen Below:

The post Do People Have To Be Perfect To Avoid The Wrath Of Cancel Culture? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Derek Chauvin Trial: 12th Juror Picked, Lawyers Clash Over Expert
Homeless Have Become Privileged “Citizens” In The Rose City
Suspect Arrested In Shooting, Carjacking at NE Portland Winco
Murderer Of Rainier Police Chief Finally Sent To Prison