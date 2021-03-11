Do Joe Biden’s Rules On Transgender Athletics Mean The End For Women’s Sports?

      Breaking News
Mar 11, 2021 @ 12:48pm

Regardless of how they present themselves, people who were born as men have a genetic and hormonal advantage when it comes to sports so is it really fair to pit them in an athletic competition against biological women? Joe Biden doesn’t seem to care if his new rules wreck sports for women and throws their hard work and natural ability out the window.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Linnea Saltz, who is a record breaking, medal winning college athlete and Georgetown grad student who has had to deal with competing against biological male students at the collegiate level.

Listen Below:

