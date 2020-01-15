Do It For The Dalles

By Rebecca Marshall
My mom lived in The Dalles until she was 7. She remembers the hours-long drive it took to get to the amusement park in Jantzen Beach when she was kid. My grandfather had pictures of the time the Columbia River froze over during a very cold winter.
Maybe that’s why I’m a little biased toward this cute little town in the Columbia River Gorge. Maybe that’s why I’m pushing people to vote for this town to win the latest Small Biz Revolution Contest. The winner gets a $500,000 makeover that includes storefront fixing, business advice, and things like that. This is where you come in. You have to vote for the town. You can vote once a day, every day. Let’s make this happen!
https://smallbusinessrevolution.org/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-five#voting-form
My interview with show hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman.