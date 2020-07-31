      Weather Alert

Do Americans think big tech companies have too much power?

Jul 31, 2020 @ 9:51am

Lars brings on Christopher Koopman, Executive Director of the Center for Growth and Opportunity to discuss how American’s feel about big tech companies. Seventy percent of people think that tech companies are too big, forty-four percent said that the government should break up tech companies into smaller companies, and nearly half of respondents (48%) thought that the government should be more involved in regulating social media companies. The question that remains, what can we do to prevent big tech from gaining too much power? Listen below for more.

The post Do Americans think big tech companies have too much power? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

