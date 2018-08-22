DNC calls FBI to report attempted hack on voter database

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic National Committee has reported an attempted phishing hack on its voter database to law enforcement, a Democratic official told ABC News.

Security firm LookOut and a cloud-service provider DigitalOcean notified the DNC on Tuesday of a fake login page, mimicking that of a site called VoteBuilder, which houses the DNC’s voter database.

The official said the DNC worked with its service provider to stop the attack, which the party believes was designed to collect usernames and passwords. The party does not know who created the page but believes it was “the beginning of a sophisticated attempt to hack into our voter file,” the official said.

No hackers were able to access the voter database or change data, and the party immediately notified law enforcement, the official said.

“While it’s clear that the actors were going after the party’s most sensitive information – the voter file – the DNC was able to prevent a hack by working with the cyber ecosystem to identify it and take steps to stop it,” said DNC Chief Security Officer Bob Lord in a written statement.

Lord also called on the Trump administration to “take more aggressive steps to protect our voting systems.”

Lord was scheduled to brief state parties on the attempted hacking at a gathering of the Association of State Democratic Committees on Wednesday in Chicago. The DNC has touted its focus on cybersecurity and the addition of Lord, formerly head of information security at Yahoo!

