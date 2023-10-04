DMV Now Offering Knowledge Tests Anywhere You Can Get Online

SALEM, Ore. – The days of waiting in long lines at the DMV to take your driver’s knowledge test are over.

The DMV is now offering the knowledge test anywhere you can get online.

All you need is a computer with a webcam.

The webcam is for security purposes and your picture will be taken multiple times.

Anyone 18 and under will need an adult 21 and over to supervise.

“We hope customers embrace this new way to take their knowledge test,” said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. “It is an easy and convenient option that we are proud to offer to Oregonians.”

You can take the test up to four times and once you pass, then you’ll need to go into the DMV for a vision screening and other next steps.

“Testing online allows customers the chance to know that they have passed their exam before coming into the DMV office. This can save some people multiple trips into the office if they don’t pass the first time,” said Joyce. “You don’t need an appointment to come in once you pass online, but do come prepared with all the documentation you need to make sure it is a smooth visit.”

Learn more about online testing at DMV2U.oregon.gov.