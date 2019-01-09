Divorce Season

January has been long been called divorce month because the holidays are over, it’s a new year, and people are ready to make a change. This year, it’s a little different. I talked to Attorney Jaye Taylor, who’s a Partner in the Portland Law Firm, Buckley Law about divorce in 2019.

We talked about why people get divorced, the rate of people getting married, and what to do if you are getting married for a second time. We also talked about why last month was actually pretty busy too. Basically, it was the “state of the state” of divorce. I know, not very cheery but interesting nonetheless.

Rebecca