If you had vouchers to catch all of Portland’s rides, public transit, rideshare, bikes… would you give up your car? For thirty days at least?

Ditch Your Car is a campaign driven by Lyft. The company challenges you to give up your car and embrace all your options here in PDX. Sign up online and you could be one of fifty winners. The prize? Credit for Lyft, TriMet, Biketown and Zipcar.

Lyft’s Nathan Lawless, says they already tried this challenge in Chicago and it worked. He says Portland is perfect and the support is available. You’ll fill out a survey before and after the experience and they’ll offer you guidance so you know how to use each option.

Let us know if you try! Let us know if you’re one of the fifty!