      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

District Judge In Washington State Charged With DUI

May 19, 2020 @ 3:30pm

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A district court judge in Washington has been charged with driving under the influence, and has agreed to not hear any DUI cases until his case is resolved.

The Daily News reports Cowlitz County District Judge Jamie Imboden said Monday he disagrees with the allegations and account in a Kelso police officer’s report of the incident.

According to a traffic citation, the officer stopped Imboden around midnight April 17 after someone reported the vehicle was being driven erratically.

Imboden was arrested, declined to give a voluntary breath sample and was released to his wife.

His case will be heard in Clark County.

TAGS
DUI judge Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro