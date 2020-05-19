District Judge In Washington State Charged With DUI
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A district court judge in Washington has been charged with driving under the influence, and has agreed to not hear any DUI cases until his case is resolved.
The Daily News reports Cowlitz County District Judge Jamie Imboden said Monday he disagrees with the allegations and account in a Kelso police officer’s report of the incident.
According to a traffic citation, the officer stopped Imboden around midnight April 17 after someone reported the vehicle was being driven erratically.
Imboden was arrested, declined to give a voluntary breath sample and was released to his wife.
His case will be heard in Clark County.