Distance Learning Is Back For Some Schools Because Of Omicron

Jan 10, 2022 @ 6:52am

PORTLAND, Ore– A lot of empty seats in classrooms today as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is making people sick.  For many schools there isn’t enough staff and instructors at buildings.  Last night several schools took extra steps to keep students safe by closing.

All Parkrose schools are closed today. More information should be routed to parents this evening about how schools will moved forward.   Durham Elementary in the Tigard-Tualatin School District is closed today preparing for distance learning.  Classes will be held online Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. In Portland, Ockley Green Middle School will be closed today.

Late last week, Portland Public Schools decided that Roosevelt, Cleveland, and McDaniel high schools would close physical campuses. Too many staff,teachers, and students are sick.  Classes will be held online.

TAGS
classes Covid-19 distance learning Omicron online parkrose Portland PPS Tigard
