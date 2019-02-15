Disruptive Passenger On Meth And Headed To Rehab

Portland, Or. – The disruptive passenger who was kicked off a Compass Airlines flight in Portland Wednesday night has been identified as 21 year old Douglas Smyser from Washington. The Oregonian reports he told authorities he was headed to a rehab center in Malibu and had taken meth just before he boarded the Seattle to Los Angeles flight.

Smyser is accused of interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal charge. He’s also accused of disorderly conduct and menacing. He is expected to go before a federal judge this afternoon.