Disruptive Passenger On Meth And Headed To Rehab
By Pat Boyle
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 7:45 AM

Portland, Or. – The disruptive passenger who was kicked off a Compass Airlines flight in Portland Wednesday night has been identified as 21 year old Douglas Smyser from Washington. The Oregonian reports he told authorities he was headed to a rehab center in Malibu and had taken meth just before he boarded the Seattle to Los Angeles flight.

Smyser is accused of interfering with  a flight crew, which is a federal charge. He’s also accused of disorderly conduct and menacing. He is expected to go before a federal judge this afternoon.

