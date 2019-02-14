Disruptive Passenger Arrested At PDX

Portland, Or. – A passenger heading from Seattle to Los Angeles on a Compass Air flight last night was taken off the plane and arrested in Portland. The FBI says the flight landed at PDX at 8pm. The passenger was taken off the plane by the Port of Portland and FBI and arrested.

The FBI says witnesses said the passenger tried to enter the cockpit several times. It says the incident may lead to formal charges today. It says it hopes to have his name and more details later today.

Compass Airlines, which is based in Minneapolis, released the following statement :

Compass Airlines Flight 6054, operating as American Eagle from Seattle to Los Angeles, diverted to Portland earlier this evening due to a disruptive passenger. The flight landed safely in Portland where the passenger was removed by local law enforcement. The flight has continued on to Los Angeles, with a departure time of 9:22 p.m. local time. There were 76 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 175 aircraft.