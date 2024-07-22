Disneyland Workers Authorize Potential Strike Ahead Of Ongoing Contract Negotiations
July 22, 2024 10:49AM PDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of workers at Disney’s theme park and resort properties in California have voted to authorize a potential strike, as contract negotiations drag on.
The vote was late Friday.
The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99% of the members who cast votes, according to a union statement.
The election was held by a coalition of four unions, which represents 14,000 Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers and other employees.
Union leaders now have the option to call a strike.
The company said it was committed to reaching a contract that satisfies workers and positions Disneyland Resort for growth.
