Disneyland Character And Parade Performers Vote To Join Labor Union

May 20, 2024 3:54AM PDT
Credit: MGN

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland performers who help bring Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other beloved characters to life have chosen to unionize following a three-day vote.

The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says cast members for the parades and characters departments at Disney’s Southern California theme parks have voted by a wide margin for the union to become the bargaining agent for the group of roughly 1,700 workers.

An association website tracking the balloting among cast members indicated passage by more than 78% in favor and just over 21% opposed.

The election took place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in Anaheim, California, after workers earlier this year filed cards to form the unit called “Magic United.”

