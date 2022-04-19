      Weather Alert

Disney World Lifts All Of Its Mask Requirements

Apr 19, 2022 @ 3:41pm

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property.

The rule change was posted Tuesday on Disney’s website.

Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

