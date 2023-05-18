KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Disney Scraps Plans For New Florida Campus

May 18, 2023 12:38PM PDT
Share
Disney Scraps Plans For New Florida Campus
Credit: MGN

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it’s scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

Thursday’s announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month.

Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort.

But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.

More about:
Disney
Florida

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
3

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
4

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
5

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April