Dish Network Customers May Miss The Beginning Of Trail Blazers Season

Portland, Ore. — Thursday, Dish Network turned off the switch to Root Sports NW to customers. This means that Blazer Fans once again are on the outside looking in when it comes to watching games on TV.
Dish Network issued the following statement on their website:
The current Regional Sports Network (RSN) model is fundamentally broken.
This model requires nearly all customers to pay for RSNs when only a small percentage of customers actually watch them. As the cost of these channels continues to escalate, we no longer think it makes sense to include them in our TV lineup.
DISH’s proposal to provide your Regional Sports Networks is simple, and provides choice and value to all of our subscribers:
DISH has made this consumer-friendly proposal to the AT&T Sports Networks and Root Sports, but they have refused our offer.
DISH will continue to provide nationally televised MLB, NBA & NHL games through other top sports channels on our service, like ESPN, FS1, MLB Network, NBA Network, NHL Network, TNT, and TBS.
Meanwhile, Root Sports also issued a statement on it’s website:
DISH Network has decided to remove ROOT SPORTS from its channel lineup.
While we are disappointed, we are not surprised. DISH Network does not carry any regional sports network (“RSN”) except NESN (Red Sox and Bruins), which is the only RSN left on DISH Network. During our renewal conversations, we proposed a very favorable deal for DISH that other large distributors have accepted. DISH Network was only willing to engage on very non-standard terms to continue distributing the Networks. No other RSN in the country has accepted the terms DISH proposed to us.
Fans have options to watch their favorite teams as it is available through most major television providers and will also be available to stream via DIRECTV Stream and fuboTV.
Fans can use the provider finder below to find a list of providers that give you access to watch the Mariners, Kraken, Trail Blazers and more.
No comments yet from the Trail Blazers or the Seattle Mariners.