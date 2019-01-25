Discounted Groceries for Furloughed Workers

A lot of places are stepping up to support the furloughed workers during the government shutdown. This is the longest shutdown in history.

As of today, January 24th, federal workers can get discounts on groceries at Safeway and Albertson’s: 10% off national brands, 15% off Safeway-Albertson’s brands.

The stores have also supplied $1000 in gift cards to the coast guards in Newport, North Bend and Astoria; plus $1000 in gift cards to the Federal Bureau of Prisons based in Sheridan.

You can also check out PDX Eater, it lists several restaurants and bars with all kinds of discounts for furloughed workers.