Portland Ore – The Portland State University Student Union held a rally and a march on campus to demand the disarming of campus police officers. Members followed the march by announcing an occupation for Jason Washington outside the PSU public safety offices. Andre Washington said his cousin was loved by family and community. Washington was shot and killed by two PSU police officers on June 29. Their actions were deemed justified by a Multnomah County grand jury.
Disarm PSU Rally
By Mike Turner
Sep 24, 2018 @ 6:11 PM