Disabled Veterans Group Asks for Volunteers

If you’re looking for a way to honor veterans in your life, there’s a group that could use your help.
It offers help to disabled veterans who otherwise might fall through the cracks.
Marine Veteran and D.A.V. National Voluntary Services Director John Kleindienst says the Disabled American Veterans, have lost about a third of their volunteers during the pandemic. The volunteers usually donate millions of hours to help about a million veterans every year. They give rides to doctor appointments, help veterans get their benefits, and even help with yard work, household maintenance, food shopping and basic chores..
The disabled veterans group has an office in Portland, and they are asking people to volunteer: “To help veterans and their spouses,” even providing job assistance.
This Veterans Day, as the nation’s longest war in history has drawn to a close, there are more than a million American veterans who have significant disabilities. Due to the severity of injuries, costs for medical care are the highest in history.
To find out more you can go to DAV.org.