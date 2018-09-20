Dirty Diesel

Photo courtesy of Kevin Downing of the DEQ

Portland Ore – The Portland City Council and Multnomah County Board of Commissioners jointly passed measures Thursday that will require the use of “clean diesel” vehicles and off-road equipment on publicly funded construction projects. Kevin Downing of The Clean Diesel Initiative says diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen, causing an estimated 400 or more premature deaths in Oregon each year, in addition to increasing asthma attacks, heart disease, and nervous system effects.