Dozens of students took a message to lawmakers in Salem Thursday. They are part of a movement to pass what is called the “Dirty Diesel Bill” in the legislature. It would require older semi trucks to be retrofitted or phased out over the next ten years, in order to cut down on diesel emissions. Diesel emissions have proven to be harmful, especially in younger people, causing asthma and other respiratory problems.

Mary Peveto supports the bill, and has been behind this movement for years. Truckers aren’t so happy with it. They are concerned the bill targets them and will hurt business.

Our news partner KGW talked to some students.

Below is the trucking industry response to these kinds of restrictions:

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/regulation/truckers-fight-oregon-carbon-pricing