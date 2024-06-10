KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Diesel Prices Jump 56%

June 10, 2024 4:07AM PDT
Share
Diesel Prices Jump 56%
Credit MGN Online

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Diesel price in Malaysia have jumped by more than 50%, as part of a revamp of decades-old fuel subsidies to tighten government spending and save billions of ringgit annually.

The restructuring Monday eliminates blanket energy subsidies and redirects them to the needy.

They’re part of economic reforms pledged by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose government says they’re needed to build a more sustainable economy and plug losses from smuggling cheap oil to neighboring countries.

Essentials including fuel, cooking oil and rice are heavily subsidized in Malaysia which has strained national finances for years.

The plan is bold but risky for Anwar, who took power in 2022, as it may anger working-class voters struggling with rising cost of living.

More about:
Diesel
prices

Popular Posts

1

Mortgage Rates Ease, Pulling The Average Rate On A 30-Year Home Loan To Just Below 7%
2

DA Mike Schmidt Can’t Hit The Bricks Fast Enough
3

Appeals Court Halts Former President Trump's Georgia Election Case While Appeal On Willis Disqualification Pending
4

Former President Donald Trump Convicted Of All 34 Felony Counts In New York Hush Money Trial, Sentencing Set For July 11th
5

US Job Openings Fall To 8.1 Million, Lowest Since 2021, But Remain At Historically High Levels