A teacher pledges to wear the same dress for 100 days to teach her kids about sustainability. She says the fashion industry is wasteful and expensive and it’s not worth it. What do you think? Should we all commit to wearing the same thing every day? By the way, she says yes, she does wash the dress. She’s 7 days in to her 100 day mission.

https://6abc.com/education/teacher-wears-same-dress-daily-for-lesson-in-sustainability/4235649/