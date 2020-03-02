Did You Bail On Work Today Because Of Coronavirus ?
PORTLAND, Ore.– We noticed that fewer passengers were on MAX trains and buses today. Several Alpha Media employees came in on pretty empty trains from the Westside. We walked through 4 parking garages in downtown they were packed. On co-worker says there were more cars on the road this morning. It took him an extra 25 minutes to drive into town. Some of you might have decided to work from home.
In Seattle hundreds of thousand of commuters use mass transit. Companies involved have stepped up cleaning . Scrubbing down buses and trains more often. In Portland TriMet says it’s following CDC protocol . it will take extra measures if necessary.