Did the Mueller investigation lack evidence or prove Trump’s innocence?
Mar 26, 2019 @ 10:32 AM

Robert Mueller did not find Donald Trump’s campaign or associates conspired with Russia, Attorney General William Barr said Sunday. Mueller’s investigation of whether the President committed obstruction of justice did not conclude the President committed a crime. Lars speaks with Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves at the White House to conclude this investigation. Listen below.

