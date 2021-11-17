Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?

To kick off today’s Radio Northwest Network (11/17/2021), Lars covers a recent report detailing how the Big Pharma company Pfizer allegedly hid the actual number of deaths in their COVID vaccine’s clinical trial from the public. Lars also goes over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recent decision to suspend implementing and enforcing of the president’s vaccine mandate in private workplaces, in response to a federal court ruling that blocked enforcement.
