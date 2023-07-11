KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Did Kevin McCarthy back-out on his promise of a term limit vote?

July 11, 2023 1:27PM PDT
Kevin McCarthy

Promises are a significant aspect of politics, but they are not always fulfilled. In the case of Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Minority Leader, the question arises: Did he break his promise on term limits?

During his campaign for House Speaker in 2018, McCarthy pledged to bring a term limit vote to the House floor. However, it appears that this promise was not fulfilled, leading to accusations of backtracking and raising concerns about political accountability.

Critics argue that McCarthy’s failure to follow through on his promise erodes public trust and reinforces the perception that politicians prioritize their own interests over those of the people. For more information, Lars speaks with Scott Tillman, National Field Director for U.S. Term Limits. 

